CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Issues Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

