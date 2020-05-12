Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.15. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GLW opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.