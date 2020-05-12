Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

CTVA stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a PE ratio of -21.39. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

