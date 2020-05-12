CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $663.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.29 and a 200-day moving average of $619.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $482.10 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.64.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

