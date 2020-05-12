Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $310.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

