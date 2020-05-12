Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases 2,656 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,851 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.