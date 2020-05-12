Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $219.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

