Creative Planning Has $2.75 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

