Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,555 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Credicorp worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 95,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,532,000 after purchasing an additional 311,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,920,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.60. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $240.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $8.4998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

