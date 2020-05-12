Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,218 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,532,000 after purchasing an additional 311,517 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAP opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.60. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $240.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $8.4998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

