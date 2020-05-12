Critical Comparison: Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) & Northstar Electronics (NASDAQ:NEIK)

Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northstar Electronics and Technical Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Technical Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Technical Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Technical Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Technical Communications $7.02 million 0.66 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Technical Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

Northstar Electronics has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -729.86% Technical Communications 6.07% 24.10% 14.40%

Summary

Technical Communications beats Northstar Electronics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

