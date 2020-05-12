Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $162.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $195.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of CMI opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

