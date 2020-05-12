Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,628,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

