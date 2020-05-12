Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

T stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

