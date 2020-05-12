Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -4.63

Media headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -4.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

DAL stock opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Dalmac Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Get Dalmac Energy alerts:

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.