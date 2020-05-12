Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Danaher stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

