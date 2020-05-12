DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 930,819 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 930,819 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after buying an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.