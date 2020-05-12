Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rosetta Stone in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Rosetta Stone’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of RST opened at $18.55 on Monday. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $455.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

