Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,840,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2,590.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 292,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

