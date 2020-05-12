Dyadic International (DYAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 493.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DYAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.