Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.77 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

