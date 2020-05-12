Endeavour Mining (EDV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Endeavour Mining to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.43. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$29.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.63.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

