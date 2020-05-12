Entercom Communications (ETM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Entercom Communications to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entercom Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Entercom Communications has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $47,261.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 516,255 shares of company stock worth $1,288,330. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

