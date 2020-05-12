Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LCI Industries’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

