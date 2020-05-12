Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tutor Perini Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TPC. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $429.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

