Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of OXY opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $55.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 47,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

