Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

ETRN opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

