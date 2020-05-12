Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 411,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.