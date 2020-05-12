Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $381.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.69. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

