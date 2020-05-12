Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

ES stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.