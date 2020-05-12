Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE XGN opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Exagen has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exagen by 123.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 97.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 692,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 341,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

