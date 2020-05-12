Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE XAN opened at $2.34 on Friday. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 223.49, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of Exantas Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

