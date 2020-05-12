Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Exicure alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCUR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 41.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth $68,000.

About Exicure

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.