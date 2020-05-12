Extendicare (EXE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.50 million.

Shares of EXE opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.87. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of $521.31 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXE. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.81.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

