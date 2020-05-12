Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

