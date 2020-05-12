Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

