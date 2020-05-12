FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in FedEx by 11.7% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 25,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 20.7% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

