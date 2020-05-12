First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

