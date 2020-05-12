First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 25 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,453 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.87.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,053.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $931.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,077.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

