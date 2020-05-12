First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $520,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.95.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $174.06 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

