First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

