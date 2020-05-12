First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.