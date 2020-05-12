First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.2% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 419,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

