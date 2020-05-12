First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Shares of ROP opened at $364.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

