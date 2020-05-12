First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $493.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

