First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1,266.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,784,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 868,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE MPC opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

