First Majestic Silver (AG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.