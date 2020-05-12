First Majestic Silver (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.55. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.50.

Several research firms have commented on FR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,400. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares in the company, valued at C$32,350,509. Insiders have purchased 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

