First Quadrant L P CA Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

