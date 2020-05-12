First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 2,092 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

